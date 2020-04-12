Jorge Masvidal promises to "tame" Kamaru Usman inside the Octagon

Jorge Masvidal does not want to fight reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to prove anything to anyone, but to become the new king of the 170-pound jungle.

Masvidal has fought against many of the top names in the world of MMA throughout his 17-year-long career, and 'Gamebred' insists that a fight against Usman will not mean anything more than the addition of another name in the long list of top bracket fighters he has faced in the UFC and outside of it in the past.

In an interview with BT Sport, Masvidal revealed that the fight with Usman won't be the biggest of his career just because of the name in front of him, but because the title will be on the line. Masvidal was also brimming with confidence when he said that he will be the one to get his hand raised at the end of the contest.

“A fight is just more than the guy you have in front of you. It’s also a moment, it’ll be fighting for the UFC title, so that’s huge. This individual will be tamed on that night, and with ease. He’s gonna fake with the fists and then he’s gonna go for the takedown. I won’t get out-grappled by that guy. I’ll put my life on that.”

Masvidal won the “BMF” belt by defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November last year, and now finds himself in prime position to challenge Usman for the title and the pair were rumored to be up for a fight on the now cancelled April 18 pay-per-view UFC 249.