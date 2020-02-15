Jorge Masvidal reveals whether a fight against Leon Edwards is possible in the future

UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal

Ever since Jorge Masvidal had the best year of his career in 2019, many big names have been listed as a potential opponent. One name that has been overlooked, however, is the British Welterweight Contender Leon Edwards.

We recall last year backstage after UFC London when Masvidal and Edwards got into a brawl backstage. While it seemed like a clash between them was inevitable, the two went different paths.

Jorge Masvidal is set to face Kamaru Usman at International Fight Week this July for the Welterweight Championship, while Leon Edwards will headline UFC London in over a month to take on Tyron Woodley. Should he beat Woodley, he will be guaranteed a title shot.

Because of that, Jorge Masvidal told Submission Radio (H/T MMA Junkie) that a clash between the two will happen if Edwards beats Woodley:

“If Leon wins the fight, it’s going to happen,” Masvidal said “Me and him are going to definitely fight, because now he’s a very strong candidate for the fight.”

When asked about possibly facing former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, Masvidal claimed that he didn't want to fight him until and unless there's a title on the line:

“In the case of Woodley, if I had to pick a guy I wouldn’t fight, it would be him,” Masvidal said. “That’s not a guy that I want to fight. But if we’re going fight, if we’re both in position for the belt, yeah, we’ll do it, and there’d be no heat about it. Afterwards, we’d go hang out, eat food, talk (expletive). Me and Woodley have a really good relationship and we see things really similar. It’s just business. It’s nothing personal.”

Even without the Conor McGregor fight, Masvidal as the UFC Welterweight Champion would be a very interesting run. He could have potential bouts against the likes of Colby Covington and Leon Edwards and by that time, more contenders could emerge.

However, getting past Kamaru Usman is no easy feat and Masvidal will be looking to do that once he signs on the dotted line for International Fight Week.