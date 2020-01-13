Jorge Masvidal reveals whether he expects Conor McGregor to call him out after UFC 246

R. Nath News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020

Jorge Masvidal is in the best position of his career in 2020. He has three potential fights that he can have this year - against Conor McGregor, Nick Diaz, and Kamaru Usman.

The truth is he's done enough to earn a title shot against Usman, but that's not what he's targeting right now. He seems to be prioritizing a fight against Conor McGregor, which he admitted he would take before a title fight.

Even so, Masvidal's manager revealed that his objective is still to end 2020 as the Welterweight Champion. It's a realistic objective but his immediate focus is going to be on January 18th for UFC 246.

Despite the fact that he probably wants it, Masvidal told Submission Radio that he doesn't expect McGregor to call him out (H/T BloodyElbow)

“I don’t know if Conor wins it means that he fights me. I really don’t know that. I don’t think so. From watching interviews, hearing things, I don’t think so. I think buddy goes a different path. Maybe I’m just looking into the future, but I don’t think so. I think I’m gonna end up making owl soup at some point this year,” Masvidal said.

It's highly likely that he will be called out if Conor McGregor wins. Some believe that fighting at 170 is more of "practice" for Conor McGregor in his potential pursuit of Jorge Masvidal. Dana White confirmed that Conor McGregor is interested in fighting him and if he is, it'll be interesting to see how it all plays out.

But we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves. UFC 246 is the first PPV of the decade and we're going to have an incredible fight between two great competitors. We wouldn't want to be like the majority who are sleeping on Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and his chances in the fight.