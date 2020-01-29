Jorge Masvidal says he has fight against Conor McGregor figured out like a math equation

Jorge Masvidal

'BMF' titleholder Jorge Masvidal knows his math very well when it comes to breaking down the game of his opponents and comparing them with his own. 'Gamebred' has it all figured out.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” in Miami, Masvidal explained his approach to upcoming fights and he also spoke on a possible super-fight against former UFC 'champ champ' Conor McGregor. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“If you don’t know too much about fighting, it might sound cocky, but a good football coach that’s seeing openings constantly, he goes, ‘Man, we can run the ball, we can throw it,’ all this craziness. It’s just math to me, man, and when I see Conor, I see a lot of holes from a technical standpoint. (If) I’m a coach and I’m advising my athlete the best way to beat this guy, I see many math scenarios there.”

Masvidal further stated that he is gifted with the ability to figure how well he would fare in fights against certain opponents.

“I see X’s and O’s, I see the square root of his face times my numbers, I see all these things constantly,” he said. “This is like the only thing I’m a savant at. When it comes to fighting, everybody here has a number on their face, (or) division, multiplication. It’s just something that God gifted me with, so I’m really good at it.”

So, when he applies his math to a possible super-fight against Conor McGregor, Masvidal says that the chances of him winning that fight are very heavy. Gamebred also reiterated the fact that he is 'too much man' for the Irishman and he thinks that is exactly why the McGregor and his team don't want that fight.

“Not that his game is not good, because his game is great, but when I do the math and I see the numbers in my head and I see the openings that I can take advantage of – I lean towards me very heavy. My will, my size, my determination, mixed in with I’m not a quitter – I’ve never tapped in my life – he knows it’s a different type of dog over here. I’m too much man for him in every way it could possibly be said. Our management have been talking back and forth. It’s not in their future. It’s not something that they want.”