Jorge Masvidal willing to wait for Conor McGregor to find rhythm before fighting him

24 Jan 2020, 19:13 IST

After putting himself in Conor McGregor's shoes, Jorge Masvidal understands why the former doesn't want to fight him.

Masvidal wanted the money fight against McGregor and it was evident when 'Gamebred' turned up cage side for McGregor's main event bout at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone, expecting the Irish fighter to call him out at the end of the fight but unfortunately for him, McGregor didn't cut the promo for the speculated 'BMF' super fight.

Speaking on the “Le Batard and Friends” podcast, Masvidal said that McGregor's post-fight speech revealed the fact that he is not up to speed just yet and needs some time to get back to his A-game. 'Gamebred' feels that it's only fair as he wants to face the best version of the Irishman.

“He could have cut the sickest promo — he could have cut the sickest promo of life. Had everybody extra wanting it and talking about it. We kind of understand where they’re going.

"Certain things he said on the microphone as well that he doesn’t feel he’s not up to speed, that he needs to work on this, he needs to work on that. I get it, man. Go back in there, find your timing, when you feel you’re ready for the challenge, we do it. There’s no rush. I’ll go get my title meanwhile."