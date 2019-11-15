Jorina Baars excited to compete in ONE Championship

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 15 Nov 2019, 12:07 IST SHARE

Jorina Baars is by far one of the most successful competitors in the world of martial arts.

The 31-year-old Dutch warrioress from Den Helder, The Netherlands begins her march to become a ONE World Champion as she makes her upcoming debut at ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS.

She’s scheduled to debut in ONE Super Series against Christina Breuer on 16 November from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated first foray into the ONE Championship ring, Baars says she is excited to compete for the promotion because of the organization’s values.

“I heard from every fighter I spoke with that ONE is very professional to the fighters,” Baars said.

“And they respect the fighters for who they are. We are not just a number. Or just a fighter. They know we are professional athletes and train for years, so I am very excited about my first fight in ONE and excited to get back in the ring after more than a year.

“Asian people respect athletes. I cannot wait to meet them and have time with the fans for autographs and taking pictures with them.”

In her Muay Thai and kickboxing career, Baars has not yet felt the pain of defeat, brandishing an unblemished professional record of 39-0-3. Since 2005, she has been raking in wins for every bout, including a phenomenal 2014 victory over Cris Cyborg the former UFC World Champion.

After competing and winning thrice in Hungary and the United States for Bellator Kickboxing, Baars was in search of her next opponent, but instead was contacted by ONE Championship’s CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Advertisement

“I had a contract with Bellator Kickboxing before, but they did not give me the four fights I signed on for,” Baars said.

“I only had three fights. My manager, Brian Butler, spoke with Bellator and we were free to go. We spoke with Mr. Chatri. He told me he is a big fan and really wanted to give me a contract in ONE Championship. We spoke and made a good deal between us.”

Baars will be going head to head with Breuer in her first bout for ONE. Needless to say, the spotlight will shine brightly on Baars and millions of fans will be watching to see how she fares in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

“My training has been going very well,” Baars said.

“I am always in training even when I do not have a fight scheduled, but I am more focused when I have a date and a goal to work for.

“Christina is a strong, young woman, a southpaw with power in her left hand. She has won her last few fights by knockout, so I think it is a very good matchup. But there can be only ONE winner and that will be me.”