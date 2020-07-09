Jose Aldo opens up on his weight cut for UFC 251, potential fight against Aljamain Sterling, and more (Exclusive)

Jose Aldo will be challenging for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Title this Saturday at UFC 251.

The Brazilian veteran will be facing Petr Yan in a highly-awaited title fight in the Fight Island.

Jose Aldo

UFC 251 this weekend will feature three title fights, including a Bantamweight Championship bout between Jose Aldo and Petr Yan. This will be Aldo's first crack at the UFC Bantamweight Title and the fight was made official by the UFC after Henry Cejudo announced his retirement and vacated the title at UFC 249.

So far, Aldo has competed on just occasion in the Bantamweight Division when he lost a close fight to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245. Despite the loss, the former UFC Featherweight kingpin earned himself a shot at the 135-lb title. In the lead-up to the fight, Jose Aldo spoke on his weight cut and which fighter he would like to defend the Bantamweight Title first.

Jose Aldo on his weight cut for the Petr Yan fight

In the lead-up to Jose Aldo's Bantamweight Title fight against Petr Yan, I had the opportunity to interact with the 'King of Rio' at the virtual media day for UFC 251. I had the pleasure of asking Aldo regarding his weight cut for this fight, to which he revealed that his weight cut for this fight has been a lot easier.

"Yeah, the weight cut has been a lot easier, everyone doubted when I said that but I can tell you that it's been a lot easier. Today I woke up with 64 kilos, so I'm getting pretty close and its been much better for me."

Jose Aldo says Aljamain Sterling 'first in line' for Bantamweight Title bout

I also asked Aldo whom he feels he will be defending the Bantamweight Title against first if he wins the belt this Saturday. The Bantamweight Division is currently stacked with the likes of Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling, and Frankie Edgar, but Aldo feels its the 'Funk Master' whose first in line.

"Yeah I think the first step is to win the belt and then after I win the belt, I'll start thinking about my next opponent. But I definitely think first in line is Sterling."

Jose Aldo's prediction for Volkanovski vs. Holloway II

Being a former UFC Featherweight Champion himself, I asked Aldo who he thinks will walk out as the winner of this week's co-main event between reigning 145-lb champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Max Holloway.

The Brazilian said that the Featherweight Title fight for Saturday is pretty much a 50-50 at this stage.

"I think its a really close fight, its pretty much 50-50 and whoever wants it more. It's hard to tell you who I think is gonna win."

You can check out Jose Aldo's comments from the 1:55:32 timestamp. (video courtesy of MMA Fighting)

Jose Aldo vs Petr Yan at UFC 251

Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan is one of the three title fights that are on schedule for this weekend at UFC 251. This will be both Aldo and Yan's first shot at the UFC Bantamweight Title, which was previously vacated by Henry Cejudo.

UFC 251 will be taking place on July 11 and for Indian viewers, the UFC 251 main card will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 on July 12 from 7.30 AM (IST).