Joseph Benavidez gets handed the longest suspension post UFC Norfolk

Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Joseph Benavidez

Joseph Benavidez will be staying out of the Octagon for a while after his latest setback at UFC Norfolk.

The three-time challenger lost his Flyweight title bout to Deiveson Figueiredo last Saturday and took enough beating to be handed a medical suspension of 90 days. He was the one to receive the longest duration among all the fighters who were suspended in the wake of the event.

UFC Norfolk medical suspensions

In an announcement made by the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, a sum total of seven fighters were benched after UFC Norfolk.

Benavidez, along with a 90-day suspension, would also need sutures for laceration following his loss. He not only lost the fight in the Octagon but also the opportunity to claim the Flyweight title recently vacated by Henry Cejudo. However, due to being 2.5 pounds over at the weigh-ins, his opponent Figueiredo was not eligible for the belt despite a clinical win.

Featherweight contender Zarah Fairn, who lost in a first-round knockout against Megan Anderson, was taken to the hospital post-fight. She received a 60-day suspension and would require to submit left orbital socket X-ray to be reinstated by the promotion.

Among other suspensions, Norma Dumont received 60 days and Ion Cutelaba, Tom Breese, T.J. Brown, and Aalon Cruz all received 30 days each.