Joseph Benavidez wants Deiveson Figueiredo to bring the fight to him at main event of UFC Fight Night Norfolk

Joseph Benavidez has faced a number of top draw opponents throughout his UFC career and is known to be a man who doesn't back away from a fight. As he gears up to go face to face against Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of UFC Norfolk in what's his third bid to capture the UFC flyweight title.

In Figueiredo, he is faced with a difficult challenge to say the least. Figueiredo is an aggressive fighter and a talented striker who will be looking for a finish on Saturday night when he faces the veteran Benavidez. Figueiredo even said that he is prepared to kill Benavidez if required.

However, this doesn't faze Benavidez as he's dealt with many dangerous fighters in the past but he does respect the fact that Figueiredo isn't afraid of him. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Benavidez said he prefers opponents who put him to test because that is what brings out the best competitor in him.

“I like when says that. I just like that from a fighter in this division. As an opponent, I really like it and respect it and look forward to it. Looking back just at him in general, he will fight me. That’s when I thrive. When it’s guys going out there trying not to fight me, to avoid me and be safe, that’s kind of hard for anybody. Anybody you fight, you want to go strike for strike and you’re not going to keep up [with me]. You want to scramble on the ground with me, do all that, I’m ready."

Benavidez is raring to go and says that no matter who the opponent is, every time he steps inside the Octagon, he believes he will win.

"That’s obviously what I train for, what I believe in myself against anybody in the world. That’s what I like about him. He’s aggressive. He’s going to go in there to fight. That’s going to make for a great title fight.”