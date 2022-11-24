'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks will go up against the Filipino-born 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio at ONE 164. He will be going into enemy territory at ONE 164 to try and capture the strawweight throne from 'The Passion'.

Pacio will be putting his ONE strawweight world championship on the line in front of a hometown crowd at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. While this will certainly be an advantage for ‘The Passion’, he admits that it may have very little effect on US-born Brooks.

MMA journalist JM Siasat asked the reigning world champion if he thought the partisan crowd would be detrimental to Brooks. Joshua Pacio answered this way:

"For me, I think no. He’s ready for this. He proved it and just like what you’ve said man, he’s very experienced. He’s been there at the top, so for him it’s just another day in the office."

Jarred Brooks beat one of Pacio’s Team Lakay stablemates in rising star Lito Adiwang last year. The American is hunting for another victim from the famed stable by taking out Pacio.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks are ready to go to war with ONE strawweight world title on the line. Headlining ONE 164 on December 3 is the highly anticipated showdown between the two strawweight fighters.

Jarred Brooks seeking a stoppage win against Joshua Pacio

At ONE 164 at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, 'The Monkey God' is not looking to waste time. Brooks wants to quickly take care of business against Joshua Pacio and get home with new ONE gold.

Speaking to MMA Sucka, Brooks said:

"I’ve already got the looks down, I’ve already got the fight count in my head and I wanna get it done in the first round ... I’m super excited for this bout and it’s years in the making so it’s gonna be definitely not a doozy. We’re gonna be going out and trying to kill each other."

The wrestler, Jarred Brooks, said he might be looking to use some of his kickboxing skills against Pacio. In the same interview, 'The Monkey God' explained:

“Like I said, there’s no game plan in this game, it’s you have to be ready at all facets at all times. I might surprise people with my kickboxing skills man. I’ve been working the past six months in my kickboxing and that’s what Justin Scoggins, who’s one of the best kickboxers in the world, and he’s telling me that I’m looking sharp. I’m looking forward to trade hands as well.”

