Journey Newson's spectacular 38-second win at UFC 247 overturned due to positive drug test

Newson's remarkable feat has now lost its sheen and will only be remembered and not recorded in the official stats.

The fight against Pilarte was Newson's second fight inside the Octagon and his first win in the promotion.

Journey Newson (image courtesy-ufc.com)

At UFC 247, Journey Newson faced a Contender Series winner in Domingo Pilarte and violently finished him with a hammer of a right hand that landed flush and sent the latter crashing on the mat, followed by some vicious ground and pound to pick up the win in just 38 seconds of the first round.

However, the remarkable feat has now lost its sheen and will only be remembered and not recorded in the official stats. Per ESPN, Newson's sensational 38-second knockout victory over Pilarte at UFC 247 has been overturned to a no-contest in the record maintained by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

MMA Fighting reported that Newson’s manager, Jason House of Iridium Sports Agency confirmed the news, stating that the bantamweight has tested positive for consumption of marijuana. The fight against Pilarte was Newson's second inside the Octagon and his first victory in the promotion.

Since he tested positive in a drug test, Newson may now have to pay a fine of up to $5,000, serve a suspension and possibly see his fighting license get revoked as well.

Hailing from Portland, Oregon, Newson's debut in the UFC was a short-notice fight he agreed upon, against Ricardo Ramos back in June last year at UFC on ESPN 3. His debut however, didn't go as planned and he conceded the fight to Ramos via decision at the end of three rounds.