Julie Mezabarba has the moves and the grooves heading into ONE Fight Night 9

Julie Mezabarba is ready to give Stamp Fairtex a run for her money on the dance floor.

The Brazilian standout will return to the Circle this Friday night, gunning for her 10th career win. Standing in her way of double digits will be No. 3 ranked atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga. Before putting her combat sports skills on display, Mezabarba was spotted cutting a rug in a recent video clip on Instagram.

“GROOVIN' 💃 Will Julie Mezabarba show Denice Zamboanga how it's done when they meet in the ring on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video? 🤔”

Debuting for the promotion in 2021, Julie Mezabarba immediately made waves by scoring a unanimous decision win over Japanese MMA icon Mei Yamaguchi. However, her momentum was quickly halted after suffering back-to-back losses against fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex and Team Lakay’s Jenelyn Olsim. She will look to get back to her winning ways at ONE Fight Night 9.

While Julie Mezabarba is focused on staying relevant in the atomweight division, Denice Zamboanga sees an opportunity to climb into title contention. 4-2 inside the Circle and earning wins over Lin Heqin, Watsapinya Kaewkhong, Jihin Radzuan, and Yamaguchi, ‘The Menace’ could find herself in line for a world title opportunity with a big victory on Friday night.

Two weeks after ONE Fight Night 9 is in the books, fans will be treated to another high-stakes atomweight clash as No. 1 ranked contender Stamp Fairtex takes on Alyse ‘Lil Savage’ Anderson in a potential ONE world title eliminator. Needless to say, the next few weeks will see some major movement in one of the promotion’s most stacked divisions.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

