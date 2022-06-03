Julie Mezabarba names Stamp, Denice Zamboanga, and Meng Bo as next target opponents

Julie Mezabarba is looking ahead to a future match against some of the top fighters in the women’s atomweight division after she gets past her upcoming opponent at ONE 158.

Mezabarba had her six-fight win streak snapped by Stamp Fairtex in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals in October last year. However, her confidence was not shaken by the loss, and only got motivated by the war with the eventual tournament winner.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Julie Mezabarba said:

“I lost, but I made a war with Stamp. I showed my worth in that fight. I left the cage very excited and wanting more. That's why I feel very motivated to get this victory.”

The division is one of the deepest divisions in the promotion and the Brazilian warrior hopes to test her skills against the top fighters in the future. Interestingly, the 29-year-old recently named the opponents she would like to face on her journey to the top of the rankings:

Story continues below ad

“I'd really like a rematch with Stamp someday. Meng Bo and Denice Zamboanga would also be great opponents. I know I need to go up a few levels to reach my goal, which is to be the ONE Championship World Champion.”

Julie Mezabarba sizes up Jenelyn Olsim

Before she fights against the top fighters in the division, Julie Mezabarba first needs to overcome a promising contender in Jenelyn Olsim.

Like Mezabarba, Olsim was thrust into the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals as a replacement for the injured Itsuki Hirata. There, she suffered a loss against Ritu Phogat in a three-round battle, snapping her own two-bout win streak.

At ONE 158, they will not be replacements for anyone, and will look to resume their climb to the top of the rankings at the expense of the other.

Story continues below ad

Julie Mezabarba is fully aware of the Team Lakay product’s strengths, but she believes that it doesn’t compare to her own:

“Even though she comes from Muay Thai and I have a good kickboxing game, I think we have different styles. I think I have better weapons than her in striking. I have more varieties of blows. I have a bigger arsenal. I'm not just boxing or throwing kicks. I'm very complete. I use all the blows a lot.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far