Junior Dos Santos reveals that he could have died following recent leg infection

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST

UFC Fight Night

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos was originally supposed to face Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Moscow. However, with hardly any time left, he was forced to pull out due to a leg infection, with Greg Hardy taking his place on short notice.

Hardy and Volkov would be the co-main event while Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar would be promoted to the top spot.

Dos Santos recently revealed to MMA Fighting that the leg infection was far more serious than first anticipated:

“It was extremely serious. I spent a week in the hospital thinking that I would get cleared and fight [Volkov], but the doctor came to me and said, ‘You don’t understand how serious this is.’ He said I was lucky to be a healthy man and that I went to the hospital soon enough, otherwise I could have gone straight to ICU.

He said that it was so bad that he could have either lost his leg or died:

“I could have lost my leg or even died."

He said that it put a lot into perspective for him:

“That’s when I truly understood how serious the situation was. The first thing that came to my head were my kids and my family, how fragile we are. I was feeling great, strong, happy, training for a fight… Everything going right, and all of a sudden this happens. It was a huge blow

.It's scary when anyone has to go through a situation like that. Junior Dos Santos has given his life to the sport, and hopefully, he gets the respect that deserves - win, lose, or draw. All we can say is that we're glad that he pulled out of the fight and is doing better. He's now scheduled to face Curtis Blaydes in Raleigh on 26th January.

