Justin Gaethje reveals why he thinks Conor McGregor will finally face him after UFC 246

Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

UFC 218: Alvarez v Gaethje

Justin Gaethje is a name who has been brought up as a prospective opponent for Conor McGregor. When asked about it before UFC 246, McGregor said that The Highlight is on his list and indicated that they'll meet down the road someday.

After UFC 246 and McGregor's emphatic knockout win over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in just 40 seconds, many were surprised that no name was called out. Many were expecting him to call out Jorge Masvidal, but he didn't.

Justin Gaethje is a name who many have put aside as his next potential opponent, but Gaethje, who is riding a 3-fight knockout streak (including his last one being over "Cowboy" Cerrone), believes that Conor McGregor finally has the confidence to face him, talking on the Punchlines Podcast (H/T MMA Fighting):

“Ultimately that dude makes his own decisions, and I think he has more confidence now,” Gaethje said . “He needed a win. So yeah, I think he’ll fight me now.”

Many feel that Justin Gaethje is being overlooked as a Lightweight title contender. Following his win over Cerrone, he felt he had done enough to earn a title shot after Tony Ferguson - a sentiment that many people agreed to.

As a result, he declared that he planned to sit out until he gets a title shot. Dana White, however, doesn't share that sentiment, believing that Conor McGregor should be after Tony Ferguson at all costs.

When posed with the question about Gaethje, he simply said that he has to sit with him and discuss what's next. Gaethje, however, doesn't feel he's being overlooked:

“I’m not necessarily being overlooked,” Justin Gaethje said. “I’m in the conversation. I lost two times not that long ago. And, unfortunately, that set me back and that allows these people to have an argument or a case when it comes to the argument or it comes to this circumstance... So it does suck to compete as hard as I do and to put as much as I do into it and to maybe have the situation come along where I do get passed over because of money or politics. But at the end of the day if you do keep winning. I’m gonna fight again and if I win, if I knock somebody out again, they can’t deny me.”

Gaethje is aware that he isn't as good at "selling" himself, which is why his knockouts are his specialty. He also thinks that he possibly missed an opportunity by not being Octagon-side for UFC 246 - despite Conor McGregor not calling anyone out.

In the eyes of many, Gaethje vs McGregor would be a perfect fight. Even McGregor's coach John Kavanagh revealed that if it were up to him, we'd see Gaethje vs McGregor at 170 pounds - making it a bout between two Lightweights without the weight cut.

It's certainly a fight that makes sense if McGregor wants to earn a fair title shot. However, given his status as UFC's biggest star, he'll likely get a shot much before The Highlight.