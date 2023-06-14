Kade Ruotolo still weighing his options in terms of picking an MMA gym

American jiu-jitsu ace Kade Ruotolo has begun his preparation for his venture into mixed martial arts at some point this year but admits he has yet to pick a gym to fully train in.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is dead-set on his plans to also compete in MMA, which he said is part of his push to challenge himself and continue his growth as a fighter.

Kade Ruotolo has been training on his own for now, with help from his team at Atos Jiu-Jitsu, but plans to eventually find a gym to work with and enhance his MMA skills further.

He told the media after his most recent fight:

“Yeah, so I've been training [MMA] a lot more. There hasn't been a specific set of people or coaches that I've been working with. I've kind of been weighing a bit of my options a bit. And also we've had so many things - jiu-jitsu priorities in our life. It's been hard to really dedicate all my time to a team.”

Kade Ruotolo said that in his transition to MMA, he wants to be smart and methodical in going about it so he is as prepared as possible.

He is eyeing to kick off his MMA campaign before the year ends.

Kade Ruotolo was last in action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The 20-year-old phenom retained his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title by defeating Norwegian challenger Tommy Langaker by unanimous decision.

The replay of his fight and the rest of the action at ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

