Kamaru Usman doesn't believe Jorge Masvidal is on his level yet

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman has finally acknowledged that he knows who Jorge Masvidal is, but remains unimpressed by the latter. When Usman was asked about the possibility of defending his title against Masvidal next, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' responded saying "who?" and since then, 'Gamebred' has been all over Usman on social media.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Usman said that he knows his fellow welterweight fighter but doesn't consider Masvidal to be a worthy contender. He said,

“He’s misunderstanding me. He’s playing that angle that I’m saying I don’t know who he is. I know exactly who he is and I’ve given him props. That’s the one thing about me, I’m not a hater in any way, shape, form or fashion. I give respect where respect is due. Him fighting, yeah, I know him fighting but when they brought up you fight Jorge Masvidal next I’m like ‘who?’ There are guys that are more deserving [of a title shot]. Jorge Masvidal doesn’t have a win over anyone in the top six. Does not have a win over anybody in the top six. I’ve beaten five of the top six guys in the division. That’s why I said that.”

Although Masvidal has had a brilliant 2019 with 3 wins in 3 bouts, Usman was quick to remind the fact that he had lost his last two fights in 2018 and that he is on a record of 3 wins and 2 losses from his last 5 fights, which doesn't warrant him a title shot. He continued,

“He’s putting out that video saying I don’t know who he is. I absolutely know who he is. There’s just guys who are absolutely more deserving. You’re telling me right now if Georges St-Pierre comes back, he’s not more deserving of that title shot than Jorge Masvidal? Absolutely he gets it.”