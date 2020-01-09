Kamaru Usman doesn't not consider Conor McGregor as legit competition, says he will retire the Irishman

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman doesn't consider Conor McGregor to be serious competition inside the Octagon. Speaking to MMA Fighting, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' claimed that he is too much for the Irish superstar to handle.

“It is a [mismatch]. More power to him, anything is possible. A fight is a fight, anything can happen. But just being real, that’s a tremendous mismatch. I think I would hurt him really, really bad.”

McGregor recently announced he wants to take the welterweight gold off Usman's waist in 2020, becoming the first man ever to become a world champion in three weight classes. Speaking to The Mac Life, McGregor said:

“I liked that welterweight title fight that was on the weekend; I liked the look of that. I liked the look of Kamaru Usman. I liked the look of Colby [Covington]. I’m open to it all at 170.”

A fight against the Irishman would mean that regardless of the outcome of the fight, Usman will be a few million dollars richer but he admits he would not relish the competition with an opponent as easy as McGregor.

“I mean we saw what Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did to him. He had to take some time off after the Khabib fight. Now imagine him fighting me. I don’t think we ever see him back in the sport. Conor doesn’t even really make sense. Sure, if he comes in the division and beats someone pretty high up there and really makes the case for himself that he can really handle himself in the division, then absolutely I would entertain that fight.”