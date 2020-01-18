Kamaru Usman talks about a possible fight with Welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre

Kamaru Usman with his Welterweight belt

Kamaru Usman is not just happy being the Welterweight Champion. He is chasing a legacy that is currently held by the legend, Georges St-Pierre.

Talking to the media at UFC Apex leading up to the Las Vegas event on Saturday night, Usman opened up about a potential fight with St-Pierre, who is possibly the greatest Welterweight of all times having defended his title for a record nine times.

Kamaru Usman looks forward to a fight with St-Pierre

Usman is doing well for himself, having successfully defended his 170 pounds belt for the first time against Colby Covington at UFC 245. But it is the idea of a fight against someone special like St-Pierre that really keeps him motivated and at the peak of his game.

"That’s the fight that, to be honest, really gets me up, that gets me motivated, that intrigues me. Of course, I do my job when I sign on the dotted line to fight anybody. I’m going to go in there and do my job. But a fight with someone like Georges is a fight that makes me think, that wakes me up, because Georges is someone that’s special to the mixed martial arts world."

St-Pierre not only has quite a record of nine title defenses, but he has also won almost every bout of his decade-long career except two. He made it a point to avenge those two losses against Matt Hughes and Matt Serra soon afterward.

"A guy that actually has the record right now, currently that I’m chasing – and what better way to cement my legacy by actually going out there and breaking that record, against that man, because he has hasn’t really lost."

St-Pierre broke his initial hiatus for a fight with Michael Bisping in 2017, which he won via rear-naked choke submission. Usman is hopeful that the 38-year-old Canadian can pull off something like that once again so that he can get his chance at a fight with the veteran.

"He walked away, and he’s still in tip-top shape. He can come back, as he showed a couple of years ago with (Michael) Bisping. He can come back and still get it done. So that is a fight that intrigues me a lot, and that is something that I am looking forward to."

