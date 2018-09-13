Karate Combat Hosts First Ever Sports Event Atop The Freedom Tower in New York City

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 36 // 13 Sep 2018, 10:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The global, full-contact karate league will stream its first New York City fight from the observation deck of America’s tallest building on September 27th, 2018; Top karateka from 12 countries will compete in a celebration of martial arts and the power of sports to unite New York, NY (Sept 12, 2018): Karate Combat, the first mainstream, professional, full-contact karate league, announced the date and location for its next event, Karate Combat: One World. The fight card, featuring Olympics-bound karateka from 12 countries, will live stream from the observation deck of One World Trade Center, also known as the Freedom Tower, in New York City on the evening of Sept 27th, 2018. It’s the first ever sporting event held at the top of the building, and sets a world record for the highest sports event from ground level. Watch the teaser trailer here.

“This fight is a celebration of everything karate stands for, at the top of one of the most meaningful buildings in the world,” said Michael DiPietro, CEO of Karate Combat. “Strength. Respect. Unity. It’s the perfect way to introduce Karate Combat to New York City.”

Karate will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo in 2020 and excitement about the sport is rising. Here in the U.S., nearly 20 million people practice karate and have had no professional league to support or aspire to join--until now. Karate Combat’s rules and patented, slope-sided fighting pit ensures non-stop action and top karateka from all over the world are signing up to maximize their skills and reach an eager audience.

Karate Combat: One World will be called by Bas Rutten, Sean Wheelock and Phoenix Carnevale. The top of the card features New York City’s Abdalla Ibrahim vs. Pan-American champion Dionicio Gustavo of the Dominican Republic. The co-main event will have Greece’s Dimitris Triantafyllis vs. Luis Rocha of Brazil. Other fighters competing include Josh Quayhagen, of Louisiana, Elhadji “Black Magic” N’Dour of Brooklyn and Senegal, Adham Sabry, a New Yorker originally from Egypt, and stars from Italy, Spain, Morocco, Hungary, Peru and Kyrgyzstan.

Karate Combat: One World will stream live at Karate Combat’s site karate.com, on its Android and iOS apps and new Roku channel, along with partners UFC Fight Pass, CBS’ Sports Live, DailyMotion, Dr. Oz’s CombatGO, FITE, YouTube, Pluto TV, Eleven Sports, Klowd TV, The Fight Network, and more. Emmy-winning sports television veteran Jon Gerstel will executive produce the event.

Three million people viewed Karate Combat’s Miami and Athens events and the league’s launch and its first fights have been covered by CNN, BBC Worldwide, CBS, The New York Times, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, Vice, and other major news outlets.

For more information about Karate Contact, to arrange interviews, or request press access to Karate Combat: One World on Sept. 27th: Contact Owen Phillips, PR@karate.com 310-383-4991

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is a premier Karate brand which operates a professional full contact karate league, sports equipment business, and worldwide Dojo network. The Company seeks to evolve the traditional sport of Karate via KARATE.com, the World’s Gateway to Karate, and branded mobile apps. The firm is headquartered in New York City with satellite offices in Calabasas, CA and Budapest. For more information visit www.karate.com.