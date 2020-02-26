×
Karolina Kowalkiewicz's coach blasts ringside doctor for not stopping her fight at UFC Auckland

News
Modified 26 Feb 2020, 10:58 IST

UFC 205: Open Workouts

Karolina Kowalkiewicz didn't have a great weekend at UFC Fight Night Auckland. She took on the Chinese Strawweight Xiaonan Yan and was defeated in a lopsided unanimous decision.

However, it seemed clear that she shouldn't have been fighting after the first round, to begin with. She had a doctor check her eye and continued anyway, reportedly "seeing double" and not able to fight properly.

Her coach Łukasz Zaborowski took to Instagram to put out a lengthy statement, slamming the Doctor at ringside who checked Kowalkiewicz between rounds one and two:

🇬🇧 scroll the pic Mega ciężko mi coś napisać bo to po prostu ciężki moment i nie chodzi o wynik, chodzi o to jak bardzo igramy z losem walcząc w klatce jak dużo jesteśmy w stanie położyć na szali żeby zrealizować swoje marzenia i cele. Karolina od pierwszej minuty walki musiała walczyć pewnie z niewyobrażalnym bólem, wyobraźcie sobie ze jedno oko nie reaguje i patrzy w jeden punkt a drugie się rusza i widzisz 2/3 inne obrazy jednocześnie.. dodatkowo ból który rozsadza Ci głowę i przed Tobą przeciwnik który chce Cię zniszczyć. To co zrobiła i jeszcze próby ataku na nogi w trzeciej rundzie żeby wygrać walkę to było niesamowite. Pytanie czy powinienem sam to przerwać? Nie mam pojęcia do teraz bo gdy wchodziłem do klatki nie zwróciłem uwagi ze to oko się nie rusza (stałem frontem wiec wyglądało podobnie do drugiego) KK myślała ze to przetarcie i zaraz wróci wzrok, lekarz który wszedł dał dupy bo po walce w szpitalu dowiedzielismy się ze lekarz w klatce powinien to przerwać po podstawowym badaniu. Masz pieniądze i fajne życie ale dalej pchasz się do tej klatki a potem siedzisz w szpitalu i zastanawiasz się czy nie stracisz wzroku i co Ci po tych pieniądzach? I najgorsze co możesz usłyszeć jako trener od takiego zawodnika to pytanie czy jeszcze będzie mógł walczyć i się zastanawiasz co on kurwa pierdoli? Właśnie prawie straciłaś wzrok. Prawdziwa wojowniczka dajmy jej odpocząć, zrobiła swoje i cokolwiek postanowi to uszanujmy to. Dzięki za wszystkie wiadomości od zawodników z całego świata jak i od nas z kraju i oczywiście kibiców tego pojebanego sportu 🇵🇱🇵🇱🇵🇱👊 #mma #ufc #kk #stt #coachzabor #lodz #poland #warrior

"It's hard for me to say anything and it's not because of a result, it's about how much risk we put our health on fighting, and how much we can sacrifice in chase of our dreams. Karolina since the first minute of a fight had to cope with incredible pain, being unable to see on one eye. Blurred vision, throbbing headache and opponent in front of you trying to take your head off and she still tried to win the fight to the last second with footlock attacks was just incredible.

He said that he was unaware about her eye not moving or responding at the time in between rounds:


I still don't know until now because when I stepped in to the cage in between the rounds I didn't notice her eye was not moving and responding (they both looked the same as I was standing in front of Karolina.

He slammed the doctor for not stopping the fight and it resulted in her needing eye surgery. He expressed a sense of shock, stating that Kowalkiewicz asked him whether she'll ever be able to fight again and he didn't know how to answer:


She thought it was just a scratch and vision will coming be right back, in my opinion doctor checking on her should stop the fight because after the fight when we went to the hospital they told us it should be stopped just be the look of damage they eye took. You got the money but when you are in the hospital threatened to lose your eye, and your fighter still asking you will she be able to continue fighting career seconds after she nearly lost her sight, and you as a coach sit there thinking what the f**k is she asking about?!! Karolina is a true warrior please let her catch a break and respect whatever she decide to do now. Thank you for all the messages from across the world

It was a sad situation, with the Polish Fighter saying that "for the first time in my career, I can't say I'm ok after a fight". However, Kowalkiewicz seemed to suggest that she could still fight.

This doesn't come as a surprise since fighters of any combat sport have a sense of pride that doesn't allow them from giving up. A similar case happened merely a couple of hours later in Boxing when the previously-undefeated Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder lost to Tyson Fury after his corner threw in the towel in the 7th round.

The consensus was that his corner made the right move (since Wilder had ruptured his eardrum, was wobbly-legged and not defending himself properly), but Wilder was furious at his corner, even stating later on that throwing in the towel "has its consequences".

Ultimately, it's the job of the coaching staff and ringside doctors to protect fighters from taking further damage. It's a bit unclear who is at fault in Kowalkiewicz's case.

Published 26 Feb 2020, 10:58 IST
