Karolina Kowalkiewicz undergoes eye operation after UFC Fight Night Auckland

The former UFC strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz faced Yan Xiaonan at UFC Fight Night Auckland and was defeated handily in a one-sided unanimous decision. It was clear from the first round that Kowalkiewicz had a major issue with her eye and despite this and a Doctor's check, she continued fighting.

There's no questioning the toughness of the Polish former title contender's toughness in the Octagon as she still managed to make it through while hardly being able to see from one eye.

Jim Edwards of Fighters Only Magazine posted The Polish star's Instagram stories, which revealed that she had to undergo an eye operation and will have to stay in New Zealand for a while longer as it's unsafe to fly in her current state:

She adds after that she needs an operation and that she will have to stay in New Zealand for the minute as flying with this eye injury would be dangerous. — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) February 23, 2020

It's crazy to imagine that she went through 90% of the fight seeing double. It was clear that her camp had switched to desperation mode when telling her to go for the clinch, only for her to be unable to do so. The loss may put her out of the UFC rankings, which is an unfortunate fall from once being a top title contender.

Either way, we wish for her to have a speedy recovery.