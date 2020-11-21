In the final Invicta FC event of 2020, Kayla Harrison made her 145-pound debut in the most dominating fashion. Squaring-off against Courtney King in her promotional debut, Harrison constantly pressured her opponent for a win via TKO.

The event took place at the Police Athletic League in Kansas City and was indeed a historic one. Throughout the fight, Harrison mostly focused on her skills on the ground, as she kept shooting multiple takedowns. While King did a solid job in defending herself, a leg trip from Harrison was enough to take the former down to the ground.

This is the face of the woman who is fighting Kayla Harrison right now, Courtney King. pic.twitter.com/AxduqZ7hYv — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 21, 2020

Kayla then followed up with a nasty elbow shot that immediately busted open her opponent. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was on-point with her vicious ground and pound and kept battering King, who was quite resilient throughout the first round.

With a nasty cut at the top of her nose, King was allowed by the doctor to continue the fight. Harrison then pushed her opponent against the fence and secured another successful takedown at the start of the second round. With the referee eventually standing them up, Kayla Harrison landed a few more nasty shots and reopened the cut on King's face. At which point the referee had seen enough.

Kayla Harrison's goal is to face Amanda Nunes

While Kayla Harrison looked absolutely dominant in her 145 debut win, there is still a long way to go for her in the world of MMA. Harrison has labeled herself as a beginner, while claiming that the goal is to face Amanda Nunes eventually at some point.

With this win, Harrison improved her pro career record to 8-0 and plans to stick around for one more fight with Invicta. In 2021 though, Harrison will kick-start PFL season at lightweight.

On the other hand, Amanda Nunes' next fight is also at 145, as she prepares to defend the UFC women's featherweight title against Megan Anderson. The fight is expected to take place in early 2021 and as of now, it is still unclear when a showdown between Harrison and Nunes will be on the cards in the UFC.