"Keeps pulling out all these night shift graveyard workers" - When Deontay Wilder ripped into Tyson Fury for agreeing to fight Otto Wallin

After their first fight in their legendary trilogy was ruled a draw, Deontay Wilder slammed Tyson Fury for delaying their rematch and accepting a bout against Otto Wallin.

'The Bronze Bomber' and 'The Gypsy King' went to war in one of the most memorable bouts in heavyweight boxing history in 2018. At the end of the contest, the judges ruled the bout a draw.

In the aftermath of the fight, Wilder and Fury constantly took jabs at each other, as a rematch was inevitable. Fury, however, fought twice before eventually rematching Wilder.

He faced Tom Schwarz and Otton Wallin before a clash with Wilder. At one point, the rematch looked like it may not happen, which was when Wilder slammed Fury for facing Wallin.

Speaking to Fighthype, Deontay Wilder said:

"‘He keeps pulling out all these night shift graveyard workers and fighting them and talking about how he’s the best. That’s bulls*** at its best." [h/t - The Metro]

For his part, Wilder also fought twice following their first fight, before they would eventually face each other again. That said, the 38-year-old faced stiffer competition in Luis Ortiz and Dominic Breazale.

Tyson Fury would eventually end up getting the better of Deontay Wilder in the trilogy, as 'The Gypsy King' would go on to win their second and third fights, both by stoppage.

Deontay Wilder-Anthony Joshua fight on the cards

Deontay Wilder is set to face Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker on December 23rd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Also, Wilder's longtime rival Anthony Joshua will face Otto Wallin on the same card.

Reports have suggested that if both men are successful, the next fight on the cards is the Wilder-Joshua showdown. In this clip, which was shared by Matchroom Boxing, the company that promotes 'AJ,' Wilder says:

"A win would be a blessing for both of us (referring to himself and 'Joshua') to come out with a win, and once and for all fight each other."

Check out the clip here:

