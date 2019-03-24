Kevin Belingon Is Motivated By Family And Brotherhood

The 32-year-old Filipino firebrand says that every morning, he gets a big boost of self-confidence from the people closest to him.

Reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon is one of the most ferocious forces of nature inside the ONE Championship cage. The way he operates at a breakneck speed and with an undeniable tenacity, it’s unique and produces incredible highlight-reel performances.

To be able to do the things he does, however, takes a lot of hard work and dedication. More importantly, it takes the right amount of motivation.

“I start the day with my family,” Belingon said.

“I think that’s the best way to start any day. I want to spend as much time as I can with them before heading off to training. Breakfast in the mornings is something that I look forward to every day because it means I can be with my family early.”

After fueling up at home in anticipation of a long day of training ahead, Belingon heads over to the Team Lakay gym which is situated a good 30 minutes away from Baguio City center. Here he spends time with his other family, his brothers-in-arms at the renowned Team Lakay.

There, he works on honing his skills, sharpening the tools he will take into battle in his next bout.

“I proceed to meet the team and undergo various training sessions like cardio training, endurance training, strength and conditioning exercises -- anything that will make us physically and mentally stronger. It all helps in preparing us for our matches,” Belingon said.

“We typically go for a break in the afternoon and then resume our training in the evening. The evening sessions are reserved for skills polishing. This is where we learn new techniques to add to our game. After training, we all head back to our homes to spend time with our families again. The next day, we repeat. This is the daily grind.”

Belingon is scheduled to defend his ONE Bantamweight World Title against rival and former titleholder Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes in one of three co-main events to be held at ONE: A NEW ERA, 31 March at the iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo Japan.

Belingon is dedicating the bout to both of his families in what will be the most significant challenge of his career thus far.

“I know what’s at stake here. I know the tough challenge ahead. But with the strength from the people I love, I can conquer any mountain. I’m working extremely hard so that I can get the win in Japan,” Belingon concluded.

“I want my family to be proud of me.”

