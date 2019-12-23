Kevin Belingon pumped to make another run at the Bantamweight World Title

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

It has certainly been a humbling year for Team Lakay’s Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon. After losing the ONE Bantamweight World Title to rival Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes initially by disqualification, and then falling prey to a rear-naked choke in the rematch, the Baguio City native was sent reeling.

It was a tough stretch for the 32-year-old former bantamweight kingpin. But Belingon remains optimistic for a better year and thankful for the continued support of those around him.

“I would say that my career as an athlete this 2019 was not good,” Belingon said.

“I failed to defend my title and lost my chance to reclaim it. It was not really the result I was looking for after all the hardwork and sacrifice I made for these bouts. I’m still happy and blessed because throughout these hardships my family, team, and fans are still here to give their support.”

Despite the setbacks, however, Belingon learned from Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao that there is a takeaway in everything. If anything, Belingon has realized the opportunity to better his skills and carry himself with pride and honor.

“One of the most important lessons I learned this year is humility,” Belingon said.

“Win or lose, it’s best to remain humble. I personally believe that it is better to be remembered as a humble athlete than an arrogant champion.”

Obviously, it isn’t over for Belingon just yet, despite falling to 3-1 in his series with Fernandes. “The Silencer” is looking to restart his career and embark on another run towards the World Title he once held.

Advertisement

2020 is just around the corner, and Belingon can’t wait to get back into the mix.

“I’m happy with what I have accomplished but I still have a lot to do,” Belingon said.

“My performances alone this year is proof that I have not yet unlocked my full potential and I can not stop training until I do so. It will be a very long road but that would only make winning more rewarding.”

Belingon plans to wind down 2019 by spending quality time with his family and friends. Immediately after, the Filipino stalwart looks to get back on the grind and work on his skills. He vows to showcase a new and improved version of himself in his next outing.

“The bantamweight division and my fans can expect a stronger Kevin Belingon,” Belingon concluded.

“Aside from the fact that I have set my own goals for the coming year, I also would like to give my countrymen and fans what they deserve. A well-rounded athlete on his way back to the top.”