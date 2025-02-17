Kevin Belingon says he’s always ready to take on ‘the best fighters’ in loaded bantamweight bracket: “I can hang around”

Kevin Belingon believes he's still plenty capable of competing at the highest level in MMA.

On Thursday, February 20, we'll find out whether or not that's the case when 'The Silencer' returns for the first time in more than two years. On that night, he'll look to snap a five-five losing streak when he meets a familiar foe in fellow former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Bibiano Fernandes.

It will be the fifth meeting between Belingon and Fernandes when they go toe-to-toe inside the Lusail Sports Arena at ONE 171: Qatar.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his long-awaited return, Kevin Belingon expressed confidence that he can still hang with the best fighters in the bantamweight division.

"I still feel like I belong with the best of this division," Belingon said. "I believe that I’m still quick enough, I’m strong enough and I can hang around and go toe to toe with the best fighters in this division, the younger fighters in this division."

Can Kevin Belingon get back into the win column against his greatest rival inside the Circle?

Kevin Belingon's history-making fifth scrap with Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes will be a tough test for 'The Silencer' both physically and mentally.

Through their first four fights, Belingon has only succeeded in seeing his hand raised against 'The Flash' once via a closely contested split decision at ONE: Heart of the Lion in November 2018. In fact, it was the last time Belingon won a fight.

Fernandes, on the other hand, holds three career wins over Belingon, including submission victories at both ONE: Dynasty of Champions and ONE: Century Part II.

Will history once again repeat itself in Qatar, or will Belingon break through and secure his first win in more than seven years?

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday, February 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

