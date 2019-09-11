Kevin Belingon wants a knockout win against Bibiano Fernandes

Kevin Belingon

After a disqualification loss at ONE: A NEW ERA, a split decision in November last year, and another loss via submission in 2016, Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon is looking for a decisive finish in his match against Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes and reclaim his glory at ONE: CENTURY on 13 October in Japan.

“It is hard to tell how it will end, but I’m looking for a knockout so that all talks will be settled,” Belingon said.

“It’s hard to leave this to the judges because there would be doubts there. I have to get that knockout win.”

In the last bout against the 39-year-old Brazilian, Belingon was confident he would be able to defend his title with his powerful strikes. Unfortunately, things went south because of an accidental elbow to the back of Bibiano’s head. In the upcoming fourth bout, Belingon is confident that nothing can stop him from taking back his title.

“More than ever, I am familiar with Bibiano – his style, the way he moves. I already know what to expect and what I’ll do in our fourth match,” he said.

“For our game plan, I’m leaving it to coach Mark Sangiao so I can effectively counter his striking and takedowns.”

Belingon believes that he needs to restore order after his Team Lakay teammates lost their titles in their respective divisions. When he enters the Circle again at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, he will draw inspiration from Joshua “The Passion” Pacio’s victorious title rematch and use that as his own motivation to succeed.

“This is so important for us. If we get the belt back, I think it will prove that we’re number one in Asia,” said the 31-year-old.

“I am inspired by Joshua because he got his belt back. Now I have to get mine back and bring it home to Baguio.”