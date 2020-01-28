Kevin Lee promises to stun Brazilian crowd in headliner of UFC Brasilia

UFC 244 Lee v Gillespie

Kevin Lee is all set to face Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 28 in front of a hostile Brazilian crowd in Brasilia when the promotion visits Brazil on 14th March. Lee has a thing for going up against the odds and he proved the same with a sensational head-kick knockout of Gregor Gillespie in front of the latter's hometown crowd in New York.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Lee said that he likes to play spoiler and he is confident that he will stun the Brazilian crowd into pin-drop silence come fight night.

“I do like to play spoiler. I’m going to make sure I shut up all them Brazilians, and that arena gonna be real, real quiet at the end of the night, and sometimes that’s what I like to do. I like to steal a little bit of thunder. I feel like I shut down Madison Square Garden in my last fight. This one, I’m going to shut down this arena, too.”

Lee knows that if he has to reach the top of the Lightweight division, he has to go through the toughest of opponents and Oliveira is one of them but that doesn't concern him because by now, he is used to it.

“It’s the way that I’ve always had my career, to be honest. Even in the last fight, having to fight Gregor over in New York. I’ve always had to take the longer route and put in twice as much work as the next guy in order to get to where I’m going, and that’s something that I’ve kind of accepted at this point.”

Lee praised the Brazilian and said that he will definitely bring the fight to him but he doesn't feel that Oliveira is on the same level as him yet, and when the spotlight shines bright on the pair, Lee is of the view that Oliveira will crumble under the pressure.

“It’s a good fight. Especially with the way his last two fights have gone, he’s got like two really good knockout wins. He showed he can kinda do it all, so I feel like it’s definitely going to be one of the fights that elevates me. I don’t think he’s ready for this level yet. I don’t think he’s fought to this level yet, especially in a main event like this, so I feel like those are a couple of things that stack in my corner. But overall I think we match real good, and it’s going to be a good fight.”