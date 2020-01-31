Kevin Lee reveals why fight against Islam Makhachev didn't happen

Kevin Lee is set to take on Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC Brasilia. Just a day ago, we speculated that the reason why Lee chose Oliveira when openly admitting interest to fight Islam Makhachev was that the main event spot would have paid him more money than being high up on the card with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev shot back at Lee after he accepted the Oliveira fight, telling him that he took the easy way out. Oliveira is no easy test and Lee knows this. In an interview with BJPENN.com, Lee revealed why the fight against Islam Makhachev didn't work out

“They really only gave me one option which was to fight Islam in June in Russia. June is honestly too long waiting. I want to stay active.”

That's a fair reason to want to get back into the Octagon. We're not sure why they couldn't get the spot at UFC 249 but it's presumably because the card is stacked enough as it is. He disagrees with Makhachev saying that he took the easy way out:

“He knows we can still get it. But, the only option they gave to make it big was to fight in Russia in June. But, I’m not interested in waiting. At the end of the day, he’s the one gunning after my spot.

“I’m also going to get him and I guarantee he will sit out in June and have six months to prepare while I have to go fight Oliveira. So, is it the easy way out? Hell no, I’m taking the harder route.”

When asked about the disparity in their rankings (Lee being #8 and Makhachev being #14), Lee said that he doesn't view rankings from the same perspective that others do. Rather, he has an interesting take where he looks at it based on the talent and not the politics:

“I’m looking at it as a talent perspective, not with all the politics that go into it. Islam is somebody that I feel like is one of the most talented dudes in the division.”

Many would argue with that assessment as Makhachev was eased into the rankings. He is widely regarded as one of the top prospects of the Lightweight division. Lee concluded by admitting that facing Makhachev is a nice "storyline" way to get to Nurmagomedov. He also believes that they have a slightly similar style.

"They [casual fans] don’t know who Dustin Poirier is, they don’t know who Justin Gaethje is, they don’t really know who Tony Ferguson is. But, they know Khabib and when you beat Khabib’s training partner, something is there. I also want to compete against him because of how he fights. He has similarities to Khabib but he has some differences too."

Lee has been praised for his approach and demeanor in the last few months. Ever since changing gyms to the Tri Star Gym with Firas Zahabi, The Mo-Town Phenom looks to finally realize his untapped potential.