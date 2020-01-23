Kevin Lee reveals why he is not impressed with Conor McGregor's UFC 246 win

Lennard Surrao

Kevin Lee and Conor McGregor.

While a massive section of the MMA fraternity is raving about Conor McGregor's clinical performance against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, there are a handful of fighters who aren't that impressed with The Notorious One.

The usually outspoken Kevin Lee is one of those names who wasn't a big fan of McGregor's emphatic TKO win over Cerrone.

The Motown Phenom was a guest on Ariel Helwani's show where shared his opinions about the UFC 246 main event.

Lee stated that a washed-up Cowboy was 'tailor-picked' for McGregor to make it relatively easier for the returning Irishman. [H/T: MMANews]

“I ain’t been impressed with nothing in the UFC for a minute, to be honest with you. This s**t it’s starting to get a little wack to be honest with you. And Conor is up there with it. I mean, it was a good little, you know, he got the job done, he got the money. But, to me, he fought a guy that was tailor-picked for him, he hand-picked for him and was chinny. Anytime you go down by a shoulder strike, and it really stings you, and this ain’t even the slick ‘Cowboy,’ I am not one of those people that think ‘Cowboy’ laid down."

He stated that Cowboy's chin wasn't as strong as it used to be and a major indicator of its weakness where the damage of the shoulder strikes.

Lee was also not pleased with McGregor getting a potentially easy comeback fight. The UFC Lightweight cited his own example and stated that he returned in November last year to face an undefeated fighter in Gregor Gillespie and beat him.

“But, if a shoulder is hurting you, that means your chin is gone and they already knew that. So, I’m not impressed. I am a little irritated by it, to be honest with you. When I gotta go to the grocery store yesterday and hear people talk about oh he did that to ‘Cowboy,’ oh he’s back, blah, blah blah. Like, come on man. We out here really fighting. To me, I’m really fighting, I had my comeback fight in November, and I took on an undefeated guy. I didn’t take on someone that is a little over the hill. So, yeah, I am a little irritated by it, to be honest.”

Do you agree with The Motown Phenom?

