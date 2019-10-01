UFC Rumors: Kevin Lee to face rising Lightweight contender at UFC 244

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 4 // 01 Oct 2019, 19:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Lee is back at Lightweight

Following an unsuccessful Welterweight debut where he was submitted by Rafael Dos Anjos, top prospect Kevin Lee will be returning to the Lightweight division. He is expected to fight at Madison Square Garden on November 2nd at UFC 244.

His opponent? Rising Lightweight Gregor Gillespie, according to MMAJunkie.

The perfect collision

Gillespie is currently 13-0 in his MMA career and 6-0 in the UFC. Kevin Lee, on the other hand, is coming off back-to-back defeats, the last of which saw him lose to Rafael Dos Anjos via submission in the main event of UFC Fight Night 152.

Before that, Lee lost to Al Iaquinta by decision. His momentum has slipped quite a bit, but there is still a lot of hope as he's young and recently made a move to Tristar Gym.

When talking to Submission Radio, Lee explained his move, stating that he had been touring camps all across the country, but went to Montreal in Canada and found that Firas Zahabi, the head coach of Tristar Gym had the most to offer:

"Just having him [Zahabi] and being around him and getting to pick his brain and his mind and seeing how it works. I feel like that’s what I’ve been missing. I know that’s what I’ve been missing a little bit ever since my coach Robert Follis passed, I haven’t had that guy to really guide me and show me the correct way of what to do. I’ve just been kind of trying to listen to myself and figure I got it enough.”

This means that he will share the gym space with UFC legend and multi-division champion Georges St. Pierre. It's going to be interesting to see how Lee's style mixes with Gillespie.

Both have a lot to prove and will be looking to pick up the big win, even as Lee tries to snap his 2-fight losing streak.

Make sure to follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!