Khamzat Chimaev targets Jarrah Al Selawe after Brave 20

Khamzat Chimaev finishes Sidney Wheeler in the main event of Brave 20

Khamzat Chimaev took the fight in short notice against Sidney Wheeler to headline the main event of Brave 20 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The bout took place in a weight class above his fighting weight category of the welterweight division. The bout took an unexpected turn as Chimaev finished the Middleweight from the USA in a mere 35 seconds of the first round.

The bout started with an explosive takedown from Chimaev who locked his opponent from the mount to rain a barrage of punches from the top. The bout concluded as Chimaev celebrated his second win in Brave Combat Federation. In his promotional debut held during Brave 18 held at the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Swedish prospect finished undefeated Austrian star, Marko Kisic within the first round by TKO.

After proving his dominance over the Middleweight star from the United States of America, Chimaev made his ambitions clear at Brave Combat Federation. The Swedish breakout star put the Welterweight world champion, Jarrah Al Selawe in the crosshairs.

It had been announced that Al Selawe will move to the newly announced Super-Welterweight division as the inaugural champion. The statement from Chimaev after Brave 20 had made it clear that he will be joining the Super-Welterweight division and had added joined the ranks of the stars who are closing in to have their world championship title opportunity.

Khamzat Chimaev alongside UFC star, Reza Madadi calling on Jarrah Al Selawe

Currently, the Swedish star trains alongside some of the biggest names in the region including Alexander Gustafsson and Ilir Latifi at All Stars MMA in Stockholm, Sweden. During the post-victory interview, Chimaev didn't hide his ambitions as he stated that his aim will be to take on none other than the champion. Chimaev was accompanied by Reza Madadi representing All Stars MMA from Stockholm, Sweden.

"All I want is the belt at 77 kg division. The belt belongs to me so Brave Combat Federation, please give the belt to me," said Chimaev during the post-victory interview.

Currently, the welterweight world championship in Brave Combat Federation is held by Jordanian star, Jarrah Al-Selawe. Al-Selawe had hinted that he will be moving to the newly introduced Super-Welterweight division of Brave Combat Federation as the inaugural champion. The reigning champion is yet to respond to Chimaev.

