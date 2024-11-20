"Killing was more important" - When Joe Rogan got brutally honest about Hollywood legend Robin Williams allegedly stealing jokes

Joe Rogan recently opened up about Robin Williams reportedly stealing jokes from other comedians. Rogan emphasized that Williams utilized it without authorization, as the Hollywood great has been accused in the past.

In an interview with stand-up comic Harland Williams for his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan disscussed how many people got away after stealing other people's jokes. The UFC commentator went into depth regarding the rumors that the late actor stole jokes from lesser-known comedians without their permission.

''There was a bunch of guys that got away with that before the internet rolled around. There was a predatory type of comedian that would just poach other people's premises and sort of rework them...I think Robin Williams wanted to kill more than he wanted to be ethical at any cost. Part of that manic sort of style is this constant need to have a bit about anything that you're talking about ever. Killing was more important, filling that hole inside of him was more important than anything. So he would just do other people's stuff.''

Rogan added:

''Sam Kinison got mad at him...If you ask any of those comics from back then, there's always instances of Robin going on a talk show and doing your bit. Material theft is a weird thing that people do, where they try to pawn off other people's bits as their own...It's a vampire thing because you're around all these creative people and you're just stealing a little bit from this guy and a little bit from that guy."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Check out the full episode below:

In a previous conversation with Greg Fitzsimmons, Rogan shared a story about how he couldn't recognize Williams when they met at an Improv Comedy bar in New York City.

Prior to his departure from UFC, many expected Francis Ngannou to take on Jon Jones, however, their fight never materialized.

During the 2023 podcast of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan suggested that a Jones vs. Ngannou fight would still be achievable. The UFC commentator listed several scenarios that would have the superfight closer to reality.

"It can happen. Francis has his contract with the PFL. Let's say he fights out his contract, let's say he fights Tyson Fury, then he fights out his contract, and then at the end of the contract, the UFC offers him a giant chunk of money to fight Jon Jones...If Jon Jones wins all those [Tom Aspinall, Stipe Miocic and Sergei Pavlovich], and Francis wins in the PFL and then leaves, then they can have another fight. That would be bonkers." [H/T MMA Knockout]

