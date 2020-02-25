'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung set to undergo eye surgery; targeting August return in massive title fight

The Korean Zombie

UFC featherweight Chan Sung Jung has been struggling with an eye impairment that left him with a double vision problem since his main event fight against Frankie Edgar at UFC Fight Night Busan where the South Korean native knocked out the veteran Edgar in the opening round of the five-round contest.

Jung was scheduled to undergo surgery to fix the problem earlier this year but at first sight, doctors told him that surgery wasn't required. However, since Jung was still having problems with his vision, he decided to consult the doctors a second time and now he will be going under the knife in the upcoming weeks.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, 'The Korean Zombie' revealed that the surgery will take place in Phoenix, Arizona in the United States of America and he is targeting a July or August date for his Octagon return.

“It took a long time to get medical exams done and there was a difference with diagnoses between doctors in Korea and Phoenix. Finally, I decided to get the surgery done in Phoenix soon. I am sure I will be able to get back to the cage around July or August because the surgeon says it is not a big surgery.”

Speaking on his next fight, Jung said that he is completely focused on a title fight against the reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

“Right now, my focus goes on Volkanovski. If it would not work for me to fight the champion, I would be interested in fighting Ortega – but I want to make sure. At this moment, I want to fight Volkanovski.”