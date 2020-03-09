Korean Zombie sends a message to Brian Ortega after slapping incident at UFC 248

Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega

The feud between Chan Sung Jung, popularly known as the Korean Zombie, and Brian Ortega got even more personal at UFC 248.

The two featherweights were in attendance at the Las Vegas event, seated 10 meters away from each other. Despite the ensuing verbal back-and-forth between the two fighters that has been ongoing for the past few months, the situation seemed to be under control at the event. That was until Jung decided to go to the restroom.

According to the Korean Zombie, Ortega confronted and slapped his friend Jay Park. The Korean fighter was not pleased with Ortega getting physical with his musician friend and he took to Instagram to vent his frustrations.

The Korean Zombie revealed details of the incident between Ortega and Park in his Instagram post. He called Ortega a coward for slapping a musician and not a fighter. He stated that Ortega waited for him to go away before he attacked his friend. In the expletive-laden post, Chan Sung Jung promised to fight and knock out Ortega. You can view the post here.

Chan Sung Jung was originally scheduled to fight Brian Ortega at UFC on ESPN+ 23 in December last year, however, T-City was pulled from the fight due to a knee injury.

Frankie Edgar stepped in as the replacement on short notice and Sung Jung made quick work of the veteran by knocking 'The Answer' out in the first round.

Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie is bound to happen soon and we just can't wait for the two Featherweights to slug it out inside the Octagon. Who do you see winning the fight?