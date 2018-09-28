Kumite 1 League: 3 Amazing Fighters from this weekends' debut show

Mike Tyson is a huge part of the launch of Kumite 1 League

The Kumite 1 League's inaugural show is coming up, and their line up could not be more exciting if they tried. The Toyam Industries-backed Mixed Martial Arts promotion's entry in the Indian Market is sure to have huge consequences on the sport and how it is seen in India.

Coming on the back of the SFL, K1L is set to be possibly one of the biggest promotions in the nation's history and create history themselves for Mixed Martial Arts.

The rise of UFC in the past decade has seen a huge upsurge in the market for Mixed Martial Arts. And with the surge in the support for the promotion and the fighting style UFC has brought in front of the world, there has been a surge in demand.

India is one of the largest untapped markets when it comes to Mixed Martial Arts, with a population, 70% of whom fall under the age bracket that MMA targets.

Given such a huge market base waiting for them, there could not be a better time for the arrival of the K1L onto the scene.

On the 29th of September, Saturday, 7 pm, their inaugural show will air, and there Indian fighters will be showcased taking on Team UAE, in what is sure to be a star-studded journey.

#1. Priyanka Jeet Toshi:

Priyanka Jeet Toshi

Priyanka Jeet Toshi has become a force in the world of Mixed Martial Arts when it comes to India. She chose MMA because it was what she loved to do, and had a combination of all of the physical abilities that a human might need in a lifetime. With a goal of being recognized as an expert in MMA in the coming years, she has a long way ahead of her.

Calling herself her own inspiration, she did not have much in the way of finance when she started out, but with her career going well, and fighting in One Championship, she has made her own way in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

