Kumite 1 League: 3 More Amazing Fighters from this weekends' debut show

The K1L is here to stay!

The Kumite 1 League is here this weekend with their inaugural show, which is set to feature some of the top Indian fighters facing some of the best International fighters, as Team India takes on Team UAE, in what is sure to be one huge debut night.

The advent of the K1L is immense for many reasons, not the least of which is the fact that it is sure to inject a huge amount of life into the veins of the Indian Mixed Martial Arts Scene. Though MMA arrived late at the borders of the Cricket-crazy nation, it has since taken root in a big way, and will be almost impossible to ever kick out.

What the K1L offers Indian MMA fighters or aspiring MMA fighters, is a huge opportunity, as it creates competition in the nation's rather lacklustre MMA scene. With the exception of Super Fight League, there has been a definite dearth in options for any fighter who wants to make a living from being an MMA fighter in India.

This weekend's K1L show might be just what is needed to put a stop to that.

In this article, we will be taking a look at three more fighters from this weekend's show. For a look at our previous list, please click here.

#1. Swapnil Lalit Barve:

At the age of 29, Swapnil is just another MMA Fighter in India. What makes him a standout performer to have gotten where he is, it is that he received no support whatsoever from his family to realise his Mixed Martial Arts dreams. His younger brother Kunal Barve and Coaches Alan and Daniel helped him to reach this point by continuing his training in MMA.

Due to this support, he was able to win the Bronze Medal in Sambo during the 2014 Common Wealth Games. This is what changed his family's attitude towards him, and begin supporting his venture into the risky but amazing world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Whereas before his own condition economically was not good, he managed to do somehow survive. He talked about the lack of recognition and financial support for MMA in India, but with K1L, this could be changing.

For Swapnil, it was through his MMA career that he was able to interact with more people, being an introvert himself. It helped him to develop his personality and divert his anger and emotions through the right outlet.

1 / 3 NEXT