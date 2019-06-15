×
Kumite 1 League commits to bearing medical test expenses for all athletes registering on Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt

Sayantan Maity
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
8   //    15 Jun 2019, 20:27 IST

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt
Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt

Registrations for Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt officially opened last week with athletes from all over the country have poured in with entries.

The auditions have slated to start from the month of August 2019 and will be held in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The promotion has also roped in a few celebrities of the sport of MMA to be a part of the show and process of selecting the best talent from India. That apart, broadcasting partnerships are being discussed with multiple partners at this point of time. The dates and venues will be announced soon.

Athletes will be judged on their game, technical expertise and overall personality.

A number of athletes requested medical tests to be made non-compulsory for auditions.  

However taking the aesthetics and safety of the sport into consideration, a medical test is an absolute requirement.


Mr Mohamedali Budhwani, Founder – Kumite 1 League
Mr Mohamedali Budhwani, Founder – Kumite 1 League

Mr. Mohamedali Budhwani, Founder – Kumite 1 League came live on social media to make a formal announcement that Kumite 1 league will take care of the medical test expenses for Warrior Hunt. He urged contestants to concentrate on training and development to better their game before the auditions.

He said, “The requested medical tests come to a cost between Rs. 1500 – Rs. 2000 per athlete. We did not want that to be a hindrance for applicants. We have already kept registrations free, this will reinforce the fact that Kumite 1 League is a fighter-first organization. We will continue to support combat sports athletes through small but significant initiatives like this and more in the days to come.”

When asked about the prize money for Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt he said, “We will announce the same within the next couple of weeks. It will be a big enough figure that will create a first of its kind wave to grow the sports of MMA in India.”

