Kumite 1 League: Mohammed Farhad looks fight ready after Phuket Camp

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 33 // 27 Sep 2018, 15:45 IST

Straight Outta Bombay.

What's the story?

Top Indian prospect Mohammed Farhad is back from his training camp at Phuket Top team in Thailand and all set for the Bantamweight main event against Abdel Malek in the inaugural Kumite 1 League.

In case you didn't know...

Mohammed Farhad is one of the top Indian MMA fighters and has represented the Nation in Bahrain based global MMA promotion, Brave Combat Federation. This Bantamweight fighter has a professional MMA record of nine wins, two of which from the Brave CF cage, and two losses.

Farhad still holds the record for one of the fastest Knockouts (40 seconds) in Brave CF history against Irfan Khan during in Brave 5: Go for Glory. He also KO-ed Zouhir Badre-Eddine In Brave CF 1.

The heart of the matter

Mohammed Farhad looks fight ready after is solid training camp in Phuket. Farhad will be facing the Egyptian national Abdel Malek for the Bantamweight strap at the inaugural Kumite 1 League in the presence of Boxing sensation Mike Tyson. Farhad has posted pictures of him and his longtime training partner Abdul Muneer after Mittwork session. The duo trains each other for all the important fights of the career.

Farhad fights out of Mumbai, India, and trains with his close friend and veteran MMA fighter Abdul Muneer. Muneer, who fights out of Kozhikode in the southern Indian state for Kerala, is one of the few fighters to have completely trained in India and bring glory for the nation at International level. The bad blood between Cannada based Indian fighter Gurdarshan Mangat and Abdul Muneer culminated in the main event at BRAVE 5 in 2017. The closely fought contest was eventually won by Mangat, who had trained at Tristar Gym and 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu for the fight.

What's next?

Boxing legend 'Iron' Mike Tyson will be in attendance to witness this Kumite 1 League showdown. On 29th September 2018, Team India will face off against Team UAE in an epic encounter.

Kumite 1 League will be taking place at the Dome@NCSI SVP Stadium in Juhu, Mumbai. The event can be watched live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD Start time from 7:00 PM onwards.