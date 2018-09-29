Kumite 1 League Preview: A look at the Inaugural show of India's next big MMA promotion

The K1L is here to change the face of Mixed Martial Arts in India

Everyone has to start somewhere. Most people start small. They focus on the smaller achievements. They slowly build themselves up to something larger. This approach takes a lot of work, but more than that, it takes time. The Mixed Martial Arts scene in India is one which does not have all the time in the world.

In fact, it would be safe to say, it is high time for a promotion to step up in India and deliver what is desperately needed by the Nation. A consistent promotion, who regularly put out great matches at an International level, allowing Indian Fighters, suppressed for so long, an outlet, whereby they can release all of the efforts that they have put into their training, and showcase it at the highest level.

If there is one thing that they deserve now, it is to have the eyes of the world on them, as they finally seize the opportunity that had been so hugely missing for them for all of these years.

Yes, we are talking about the Kumite 1 League, or the K1L, which is set to debut on the 29th of September in Mumbai, and will be broadcast by Sony at 7 pm.

The Kumite 1 League is here, and as the inaugural show starts off with Team India taking on Team UAE, it is time for the whole world to watch.

So, without further ado, here is the preview for the Inaugural K1L show.

Before we get into the main card for the show, here is the undercard that you have to look forward to for the night!

Lightweight Bout: Hardeep Rai vs. Mohamed Fawaz Featherweight Bout: Sumeet Khade vs. Fazal Rabi Bantamweight Bout: Nelson Paes vs. Ahmed Aldarmaki Bantamweight Bout: Yadwinder Singh vs. Khalid Alraimi Flyweight Bout: Govind Ale vs. Mohamed Gamal

With the undercard having such high-quality fights in store, the main card can only get better.

1 / 4 NEXT