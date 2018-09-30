Kumite 1 League Results: K1L Results, Main Card, September 29th

K1L was here to make a statement!

The inaugural event of the Toyam Industries backed Kumite 1 League saw Team India take on Team UAE in an explosive start to their existence.

Each fight delivered on some level, with some outdoing others.

The League came to India to make history and provide a platform for more Indian fighters and to develop the Mixed Martial Arts scene of the country. While there is a ton of demand and a huge market available to expand to in India, very few companies have taken advantage of the situation.

With K1L now arriving with their fight of Team Indian against the Team UAE, they provide a huge stage and platform to help bring eyes onto the promotion from the International scene.

Let's take a look at what happened on the night of the first Kumite 1 League show. The action was broadcast live from 7 pm on September 29th on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, and the Sony Liv App.

#1 Yadwinder Singh vs. Mohd. Al Azzani:

Yadwinder Singh went the whole way on behalf of Team India as he was able to pick up a big win on behalf of his team, putting his team in the lead.

Singh's domination showed that his skill was more than enough, as the three rounds were dominated by him in a big way. Al Azzani was completely outclassed in the first fight, and the two looked like they did not belong in the same Octagon toghether.

Result: Yadwinder Singh defeated Mohd. Al Azzani via Decision

#2 Govind Ale vs. Mohamed Gamal:

In the second fight of the night, Govind Ale defeated his opponent in the very first round, as he got the win by KO.

An experienced fighter in his own right, Ale was too much for Mohamed Gamal and picked up the win for Team India, putting them 2-0 up.

Govind Ale defeated Mohamed Gamal via KO (Round 1)

