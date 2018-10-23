Lenne Hardt confirms special appearance at Brave CF

Brave Combat Federation had an active year in 2018 expanding their roster of talent and signing global talent to the broadcast team. The latest addition by Brave Combat Federation is a step closer towards making the active comparison with the PRIDE FC a reality. Legends of the sport including Wanderlei Silva, Cris Cyborg, Cristiano Marcello, and Bertrand Amoussou had compared the nature of the fights and the feel of the events with that of PRIDE FC. Brave Combat Federation has confirmed that Lenne Hardt, affectionately known as the "crazy PRIDE lady" will be a part of the broadcast talent and will make her special appearance at Brave 18 taking place on 16th November in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Hardt is the longtime ring announcer, known for her rolling and exuberant fighter introductions. She made her entrée into mixed martial arts at the 2000 PRIDE Grand Prix, and her first glimpse of the sport came from behind a microphone while watching Kazushi Sakuraba, Igor Vovchanchyn, and Mark Coleman scrap with blue gloves. She was a fixture of PRIDE until 2007, her voice cutting through applause from tens of thousands inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Brave 18 will be hosted during Brave International Combat Week 2018 which marks the largest Combat Sports Festival ever held in Asia. Apart from the premium edition of the fight card featuring three championship title fights, the combat week also features IMMAF-WMMAA unified World Championships 2018 which will feature participation from over 100 nations. Bahrain will also witness the IMMAF-WMMAA International Amateur MMA Awards 2018 held during the Brave International Combat Week 2018.