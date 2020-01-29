Leon Edwards lays out dream UFC Championship scenario ahead of Tyron Woodley fight

Leon Edwards has two more hurdles to jump before capturing the UFC Welterweight Championship that he's long dreamed of. Undefeated for just over four now, the Britisher has gone on a tear of the division and is ranked at #4.

He's set to take on the man who last held the title - Tyron Woodley in his country. UFC London will be main evented by Rocky vs The Chosen One. Edwards told Aaron Bronsteter of TSN that the new UFC contract he signed guarantees him a title shot should he beat Tyron Woodley in March.

He said that if Usman doesn't fight before the summer (with Jorge Masvidal being his next expected opponent), then he anticipates getting a title shot in what will be a rematch against the last man who beat him.

Talking to MMA Junkie, Edwards revealed an ideal scenario for him in 2020. He admitted that due to their backstage brawl in UFC London last year (after Masvidal knocked out Darren Till), it makes for a far more interesting fight:

“I feel that’s probably the biggest fight, against Masvidal, because of what happened between us backstage with all the history we have and all the bad blood we have,

He did, however, admit that he wants Kamaru Usman to be the Champion that he faces to avenge his last defeat from 2015

“I’d like Usman to have the belt because he’s the last person to beat me. I’d like to go out there and revenge the loss against the last person to beat me and then win the world title at the same time. That’s a fairy tale.”

Ultimately, Edwards said that he'll be happy however it works out. He said that his focus as of now is beating the former Champion Tyron Woodley and going on to fight for the title. He expects to put on a "World-Class performance" in London and said that he will be Champion no matter what.

It'll be interesting to see how the entire Welterweight scenario plays out. Jorge Masvidal indicated that he'll be facing Kamaru Usman next and that's a fight that Dana White has expressed a lot of interest in booking as well - preferring it to Masvidal vs Conor McGregor.

However, it all depends on Kamaru Usman's injury and recovery time. One thing is for sure - If Edwards beats Woodley, there's no denying him anything anymore.