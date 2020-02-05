Leon Edwards predicts winner of Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal; reveals who he expects to face for the UFC Welterweight Championship

Leon "Rocky" Edwards

Leon Edwards is going to be an interested observer of the Welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. That fight is expected to headline the International Fight Week PPV in July.

Edwards, however, has one challenge ahead of him in Tyron Woodley. Right around the end of March, the two top Welterweights will go to war in the headliner of UFC London - in a bout that's expected to be a title eliminator.

Edwards even revealed that it's in his contract that should he beat Woodley - he will be guaranteed a title shot. The timing works out fine for him since he may not be ready for an instant return if he doesn't finish Woodley quickly (which he isn't expected to).

Talking to BJPENN.com, Edwards revealed his thoughts on the confrontation between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal - one that many considered to be "staged":

"It is a weird time to be in MMA. It is like WWE-esque kind of thing. I’m just focusing on me and when the time comes I’ll handle it.”

When asked to predict who would win the Welterweight title fight, Edwards chose the man who last beat him - Kamaru Usman:

“I’d probably say Usman. He is more well-rounded and has improved his striking a lot. I think he would get it done and defend the belt.”

It's going to be interesting to see how the Welterweight title picture plays out in 2020. By the end of the year, we not only expect Edwards to get his title shot, but we could see another top contender emerge as well.

Either way, Masvidal vs Usman is the right direction to go and it will be a huge title fight in the International Fight Week.