Leon Edwards releases statement after the cancelation of UFC London fight against Tyron Woodley

Leon Edwards

It's been an unfortunate week for the British #4 ranked UFC Welterweight Leon Edwards. He was set to have the biggest fight of his career as he was scheduled to headline a Fight Night card in London against former Champion Tyron Woodley.

A win against Woodley would guarantee Edwards a future title shot as per the contract he signed. Unfortunately, the outbreak of Coronavirus has impacted every aspect of life and the UFC was forced to move the card from London to the United States for it to happen.

As a result, Edwards would have to scramble for a last-minute flight and acclimatize in only a few days before facing Woodley - presumably behind closed doors. Understandably, he withdrew from the fight as the logistics of it didn't make sense. After losing out on a #1 contenders fight, he put out a statement on Instagram, calling the situation "heartbreaking":

Ultimately, he understands that the situation is bigger than him and the sport. That's the reality of it and Edwards will likely have to wait until later this year to have his title eliminator match.

Some feel that he's already deserving of the next title shot, but Dana White revealed UFC's plans to have Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal in International Fight Week this July. Hopefully, Edwards gets his title shot soon after that.