Leon Edwards reveals his thoughts on Tyron Woodley calling out Israel Adesanya

Woodley and Edwards were set to clash in the main event of now canceled UFC London card

Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley have some unfinished business to take care of and the Englishman has finally made his feelings known about Tyron Woodley's reluctance to re-book the pair's canceled main event clash from UFC's Fight Night London card.

Ahead of their recently canceled fight, both Edwards and Woodley acknowledged that things got personal between them and they couldn't wait to get their hands on each other but it seems that the former UFC welterweight champion has been singing a different tune since the cancellation of the fight.

Woodley has since then called out Colby Covington, expressed the desire to rematch for the welterweight title against reigning champion Kamaru Usman and even considered the possibility of moving up a weight class to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title; however, he hasn't for once mentioned the prospect of re-booking his canceled matchup against Edwards.

During an appearance on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast, Edwards said that Woodley's actions since the cancellation of the fight have left him perplexed because he thought Woodley actually wanted to fight him because things turned personal between them.

“Since the fight has been postponed, he hasn’t mentioned my name one bit, which I find very strange. If I had a fight with a man who I said had lit a fire under me, I would be pushing for that fight to happen. He’s calling out lightweights, even the middleweight champion he’s calling out – I think the man is just lost.”

Edwards revealed that when Woodley called out Adesanya, he reached out to the middleweight champ via text message and asked him what all of this was about and Adesanya apparently told him he thinks Woodley is "lost" and "doesn't have a clue" about what to do next.

“When he tweeted Izzy, I messaged Izzy and he was like, ‘The f***ing kid is lost…he hasn’t got a clue what he’s on about!’ Like I said, he’s clout chasing and trying to find something to stick.”