Leon Edwards reveals interesting clause for a title shot in new UFC contract

Leon Edwards is eagerly awaiting a title shot

Leon Edwards has been on a solid winning streak for a few years now, last losing to the current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Since then, he's put on a nice string of victories, his last of which was a decisive one against former Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos.

The Brit is one hurdle away from a potential title shot. He has to get through another former Champion in Tyron Woodley this March in the main event of UFC London. The fight was originally stalled due to negotiations (with Woodley claiming that he wouldn't want to fight anywhere outside the United States of America), but it all worked out and Edwards has his fight.

When talking to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, Edwards said that it's in his contract that he's next in line for a title fight should he beat Woodley in London.

Aware that Jorge Masvidal could be the next in line, he said that if Usman is still injured and doesn't fight until summer, then he will be next (H/T BJPenn.com).

“I think Usman is injured at the moment they’re saying, so if we can fight in March and he’s still free before summer, I think I’ll be the next in line. That’s what written in my contract, that I’ll be the next in line.

He says it's guaranteed:

“After beating Tyron Woodley, I will receive a title shot next. After beating him, I’m guaranteed next in line.”

According to @Leon_edwardsmma, his new contract states that he will earn a welterweight title shot if he defeats Tyron Woodley on March 21 in London.



Full interview: https://t.co/R6vgFWQFEW pic.twitter.com/d1DiPBJ4ig — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 23, 2020

Dana White has been advocating for a Usman vs Masvidal fight since UFC 245 after The Nigerian Nightmare defeated his bitter rival, Colby Covington. Masvidal seemed to indicate to Ariel Helwani that Usman is next for him after not getting a fight against Conor McGregor.

Advertisement

A title shot isn't a bad alternative for Masvidal and it's going to be an interesting bout. As for Edwards, Woodley will be the last hurdle before a title shot.