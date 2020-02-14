Leon Edwards reveals potentially epic entrance idea for Tyron Woodley fight

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards was interviewed by BJPENN.com and spoke about his upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley. Edwards sits ranked at #4 and revealed that he is guaranteed a title shot should he beat Woodley at UFC London next month.

It's certainly an interesting fight - one that almost didn't come about. At first, Woodley said that he had no intention of fighting on the London card because he didn't see the point of going abroad unless it was on a vacation.

However, it was likely just a negotiation tactic and it's now official. The two men haven't been very complimentary of each other and Edwards told BJPENN.com that it's a fight that suits him stylistically and that there are many ways to beat Woodley:

“There are many ways to beat him, he has been beaten before. He’s been knocked out before, he’s been outworked before and kept long as Rory did to him. I’m looking forward to going out there and proving to the world just how good I am. It is a great matchup and I can’t wait.”

He believes that he's gotten in Tyron Woodley's head:

“For sure. I’m getting in his head. It doesn’t mean much, getting in someone’s head doesn’t mean much. So I’m just hoping he makes it to the fight and makes it healthy and we can have a good fight.”

In case you're wondering how it likely has to do with the fact that Edwards has trashed Woodley's recently released music. He teased that he could either use it for his entrance music or open workouts:

“I might do it, I’m thinking about it. I’ll play it somewhere maybe open workouts. His music is s**t though.”

This contest is undoubtedly going to be one of the more exciting fights of the Welterweight division. Especially given the title implications of the bout, both men will return with all guns blazing. For Woodley, it's almost been a year since he last fought.

Edwards' last outing was an impressive decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos. His last defeat came over four years ago and it was to the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion - Kamaru Usman.