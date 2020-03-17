Leon Edwards sends a stern warning to Tyron Woodley after cancelation of UFC London fight

Leon Edwards was forced to pull out of his fight against Tyron Woodley for no fault of his own.

With Tyron Woodley's attention being on Colby Covington, what was Leon Edwards' message?

Will it happen?

Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley were supposed to go to war this weekend at London to determine the next Welterweight Championship challenger. Unfortunately, the outbreak of Coronavirus, UFC was forced to shift the London card to the United States of America.

As a result, bringing Edwards to the US would mean that he would have to leave England at the last minute and the logistics didn't work out, meaning that he had to pull out of the fight despite no injuries.

Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Rafael dos Anjos all stepped up to take that spot, but Woodley claimed that Covington was only doing it for attention and that it turned out to be the fourth time he rejected a fight against Woodley.

Woodley even revealed on Instagram that he accepted the possibility of facing Gilbert Burns on Saturday, but ultimately, UFC decided to scrap that card along with the next two as well. He also indicated that he wanted to go after Covington and not Edwards.

Leon Edwards responded by saying that his 'whooping' simply got delayed.

Tell that boy he can’t run from me his ass whooping is just delayed https://t.co/dLNf8OwHq3 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) March 16, 2020

There's little chance that the Britishman would let go of a fight against Woodley - especially when a win will guarantee him a title shot. It's a rough situation for Edwards, who undoubtedly deserves a big opportunity. He's racked up enough wins where he can't be denied and it's been over four years since his last defeat. Interestingly, that happened to be against the current Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.